Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts

Everybody loves dividends, as they provide a passive income stream, limit drawdowns in other positions, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment.

And when considering dividend-paying stocks, those with a history of consistent payouts are prime considerations, reflecting their commitment to shareholders.

Recently, three companies – Aflac AFL, American Water Works AWK, and PepsiCo PEP – have all announced a boost to their quarterly payouts. For those interested in income, let’s take a closer look at each.

Aflac

Aflac is an American insurance company and a massive supplier of supplemental insurance within the U.S. The company announced a sizable 19% boost to its quarterly payout, bringing the quarterly total to $0.13 per share.

Perhaps to the surprise of some, AFL shares have tracked the S&P 500 almost to a tee over the last decade, gaining 240%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

American Water Works

American Water Works provides essential water services to millions of customers. The company recently announced an 8% boost to its quarterly payout, bringing the total to $0.76 per share.

Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board, with the company also recently confirming current-year guidance.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of grain-based snack foods, beverages, and other products. The company unveiled a 7% boost to its payout, bringing the quarterly total to $1.35 per share.

Investors stepped up post-earnings following its latest print, with PEP shares moving higher and adding nearly 4% over the last month compared to the S&P 500’s 3.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Targeting dividend-paying stocks is an excellent strategy that investors can deploy.

Dividends soften the blow from drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to reap a return from an investment, and allow maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.

And all three companies above – Aflac AFL, American Water Works AWK, and PepsiCo PEP – have recently boosted their payouts.

For those seeking a reliable income stream, all three deserve serious consideration.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.