Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts

Everybody loves dividends, as they provide a passive income stream, limit drawdowns in other positions, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment.

And when considering dividend-paying stocks, those with a history of boosting their payout are prime considerations, reflecting their commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.

In addition, consistent dividend hikes reflect the company’s successful nature, opting to share profits with shareholders.

For those seeking companies that have recently boosted payouts, Colgate-Palmolive CL, JPMorgan JPM, and Globe Life GL fit the criteria. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a global leader in the oral care hygiene market, providing household, healthcare, and personal care products. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations modestly higher across several timeframes, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company recently announced a 4% boost to its dividend, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.50 per share and continuing its historically shareholder-friendly nature. As shown below, CL’s payout has grown nicely over the years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan

JPMorgan is one of the largest financial service firms in the world. The earnings estimate revisions trend has been particularly bullish for its current fiscal year, with the $15.75 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up nearly 15% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The financial titan recently announced a sizable 9.5% boost to its quarterly payout, bringing the quarterly total to $1.15 per share. No different than CL, JPMorgan has consistently increasingly rewarded its shareholders throughout the years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s worth mentioning the strength of JPM shares over the last year, gaining a remarkable 56% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Shares have enjoyed strength thanks to the company’s fully established standing, whereas regional banks haven’t enjoyed the same due to stability concerns.

Globe Life

Globe Life is a financial services holding company that operates through wholly owned subsidiaries that provide life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings estimates moving higher across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company announced a 7% boost to its dividend payout near the end of March, with the quarterly payout now totaling $0.24 per share. Dividend growth has overall been solid, with Globe Life sporting a shareholder-friendly 6.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Growth is expected to remain steady, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year (FY24) suggesting 8.6% earnings growth on 5.5% higher sales. Peeking ahead to FY25, expectations allude to an additional 8% boost in earnings on 5% higher sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Companies that consistently boost their dividend payouts reflect a successful and shareholder-friendly nature, opting to share a portion of profits with investors.

And for those seeking dividend growers, all three companies above – Colgate-Palmolive CL, JPMorgan JPM, and Globe Life GL – have recently boosted their payouts.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.