Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Boosting Payouts

Several companies have been delivering positive news to shareholders lately, such as dividend increases.

When a company opts to raise its dividend, it indicates confidence in its current standing and future prospects. In addition, it reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, which is undoubtedly encouraging.

Three companies – American Electric Power AEP, EOG Resources EOG, and Hubbell HUBB – have all recently declared a dividend hike. For those with an appetite for income, let’s take a closer look at how each company currently stacks up.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company is a public utility holding company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, natural gas, and other commodities. The company recently declared a 6% hike to its quarterly payout.

Shares got a boost post-earnings following its latest release, representing the first positive reaction in several quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEP shares presently yield a sizable 4.2% annually, nicely above the respective Zacks Utilities sector average. Reflecting its commitment to shareholders, the company’s payout has grown by nearly 6% annually over the last five years.

Please note that the chart below is on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources

EOG Resources is engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, with operations spread across the United States. Earnings expectations have moved higher across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EOG shares currently yield a solid 2.6% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 27% of the company’s earnings. Impressively, EOG boasts a 37% five-year annualized dividend growth rate, recently upping its quarterly payout by 10.3%.

In addition, EOG shares recently bounced nicely off their 200-day daily moving average upon a re-test, a level that previously was met with resistance. With shares now heading back to this level, it’ll be worthwhile for investors to wait and see if they can deliver another bounce.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell

Hubbell is a top international manufacturer of high-quality and reliable utility and electrical solutions. The company recently boosted its quarterly payout by 9%.

Analysts have been notably bullish on the company’s current year outlook, with the $15.34 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate up nearly 40% over the last year. Impressively, the value reflects 44% growth in earnings year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like those above, the company has a history of increasingly rewarding its shareholders, carrying a 7% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares currently yield 1.6% annually, in line with its respective Zacks Industrial Products sector average.

Bottom Line

Targeting dividend-paying stocks is an excellent strategy that investors can deploy.

Dividends soften the blow from drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to reap a return from an investment, and allow maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.

And all three companies above – American Electric Power AEP, EOG Resources EOG, and Hubbell HUBB – have recently boosted their payouts.

For those seeking a reliable income stream, all three deserve consideration.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.