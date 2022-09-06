Dividend & TIPS: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks declined even after a solid August jobs report, which failed to ease aggressive rate hike fears by the Fed. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.05% and DIA shed 1.04%, while QQQ moved 1.4% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

SDY : Volume 4.95 Times Average

This dividend ETF was inthe spotlight as around 2.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 615,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SDY lost 0.7% in the last session.

The move was largely the result of volatility and uncertainty that raised the appeal for dividend investing and could have a big impact on dividend ETFs like the ones we findin this ETF portfolio. SDY has declined 3.5% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.

TDTT : Volume 3.11 Times Average

This TIPS ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.6 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 543,000 shares and came as PTF shed 0.8% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on higher inflation. TDTT has plunged 1.7% in a month’s time.







Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY): ETF Research Reports



FlexShares iBoxx 3Year Target Duration TIPS ETF (TDTT): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.