Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your Watchlist

Dividends refer to payments made by companies to their shareholders. This is typically in the form of cash or additional shares of stock. With that, companies generally pay dividends to their shareholders on a regular basis. This can be monthly, quarterly, or annually. This serves as a way for companies to distribute a portion of their profits to their shareholders. Which provides a steady source of income for investors. For those seeking a long-term investment strategy, dividend payments can play a significant role in total returns.

Next, dividend stocks are shares of stock that pay dividends to their shareholders. They are a popular choice among investors seeking reliable sources of income and can be found in a variety of industries, such as utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare. Typically, companies that pay dividends are well-established with strong financial records. As such, they provide a sense of stability for investors seeking a conservative approach to investing.

Investing in dividend stocks can be a way to generate income while potentially benefiting from capital appreciation. However, it’s important to note that dividend payments are not guaranteed, and may be reduced or eliminated at any time. Retail investors should carefully research and evaluate the risks before making any investment decisions. With that said, let’s explore three top dividend stocks for your stock market watchlist today.

Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a multinational energy company. In brief, Exxon Mobil engages in the exploration, production, transportation, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. With a long history of paying and increasing dividends, XOM currently offers a 3.31% annual dividend yield for shareholders.

At the end of last month, Exxon reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company reported earnings of $3.40 per share with revenue of $95.4 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates for Q4 2022 which were earnings of $3.32 per share, and revenue estimates of $99.7 billion. What’s more, Exxon also notched in a 12.3% increase in revenue versus the same period, in 2021.

Meanwhile, as of Monday morning’s trading session, shares of XOM stock are up slightly off the open by 0.15% at $110.94 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Medtronic (MDT Stock)

Next, Medtronic plc. (MDT) is a medical device company. For starters, the company develops and manufactures products for various medical specialties, including cardiac and vascular health, diabetes management, and neurological conditions. Today, MDT has an annual dividend yield of 3.24%.

Earlier this month, Medtronic reported its Q3 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q3 2022 earnings per share of $1.30 with revenue of $7.7 billion. This came in better than analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which was earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $7.5 billion.

Moving along, off the open on Monday morning, shares of MDT stock are trading modestly higher by 0.37% so far at $83.80 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Abbott Laboratories (ABT Stock)

Lastly, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a healthcare company. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, diagnostics, and nutritional products. Currently, ABT has an annual dividend yield for shareholders of 2.02%.

To add to this, on February 17, 2023, Abbott Labs announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.51 per common share. For context, this is the 397th straight quarterly dividend that Abbott has paid since 1924. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Moving along, on Monday morning, ABT stock is trading higher off the open by 0.77% at $101.20 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.