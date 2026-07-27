Dividend Stocks May Be the Quiet Rotation Trade Investors Are Missing Now

Sector rotation in 2026 has been focused on the technology sector and small-cap stocks. But there’s demonstrable evidence that some investors are shifting from growth to value in the form of dividend stocks.

Despite the feeling that the market is volatile, the number of 1% moves in either direction in the S&P 500 is about normal. In terms of 2% moves, the number is significantly lighter. But perception can become reality. Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments offers one possible reason for this perception: sharp moves tend to come in clumps, which drive headlines.

Stocks that pay reliable dividends can help investors cope with the emotions that those headlines create. The keyword is reliable. Investors should look for companies with a proven track record of increasing dividends over time.

Dividend stocks can become less appealing in a higher-for-longer interest rate environment. However, if a company pays a dividend above the rate of inflation and has the potential for additional capital growth, the total return from these stocks can beat many fixed-income investments.

Altria Stock Offers a High-Yield Dividend With Defensive Appeal

Altria (NYSE: MO) remains one of the best dividend stocks for investors. As of July 27, MO had a dividend yield of 5.83% and had increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years. That puts the company in the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Kings.

The company continues to pivot toward smoke-free products even as traditional (i.e., combustible) products generate significant revenue and drive earnings growth, with some of the most recognizable brands in the industry.

The immediate driver for the business can be seen in the year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. That indicates that consumers are doing what they tend to do in times of economic uncertainty.

MO stock is up sharply since April 2024 and continues to have support at its 50-day simple moving average. MO has recently been trading slightly above its consensus price target and has been trading in a range. But that target is likely to move higher after the company reports earnings.

Bristol Myers Squibb Delivers Income Despite Patent Cliff Concerns

Healthcare stocks encompass many different areas, including the biopharmaceutical industry. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is one of the blue-chip names in this space. The company is the name behind blockbuster drugs such as Eliquis and Optivo, which combined to generate over $6.1 billion in sales in 2025.

The concern is that both drugs face generic competition (i.e., the patent cliff) in 2028. However, the company won’t lose all the revenue from those drugs, and it has a robust pipeline including 50 candidates in over 40 disease areas, including oncology, neuroscience, and immunology.

That means BMY’s dividend, which has a yield of 4% as of this writing, looks safe. It’s currently well supported by the company’s cash flow and earnings. Bristol Myers has increased the dividend for 17 consecutive years.

However, income investors should pay attention to the dividend's growth rate. Developing new drugs is expensive, even for the large drug companies. It’s possible that the company slows or freezes its dividend payout.

BMY has delivered a meager total return of around 12% in the last five years. However, the stock has rebounded sharply since hitting a five-year low in June 2024, climbing roughly 60% from that level. At a time when investors are seeking consistency, BMY appears to be a safe, high-yield option.

American Electric Power Combines Dividend Growth With AI Demand

American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States. The company has a diverse commercial and industrial footprint, including in key states such as Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

AEP stock is up nearly 51% in the last five years, with most of that growth coming since October 2023. The company plays a key role in modernizing the nation’s electrical grid. The company has also made significant investments in natural gas, solar, and wind.

In the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report, AEP reported that 63 gigawatts (GW) of incremental load had been contracted by 2030. About 90% of that demand (up from 56 GW last quarter) is concentrated in Texas and Ohio.

Of the stocks on this list, American Electric Power has the smallest yield at just 2.81%. That’s a good reminder that, when it comes to finding quality dividend stocks, yield isn’t the only factor to consider.

In this case, AEP has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, and over the last five years, it’s increased that dividend at an average annual rate of over 5.6%. In that time, AEP has delivered a total return of roughly 85%.

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