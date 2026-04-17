Dividend Stock Showdown: NextEra Energy or Dominion Energy -- Which Should You Own?

Key Points

Dominion Energy is a large, regulated U.S. utility well positioned to benefit from AI data center demand.

NextEra Energy is a large, regulated U.S. utility and one of the world's largest solar and wind power operators.

10 stocks we like better than Dominion Energy ›

Demand for electricity has shifted into a higher gear, which should be a huge benefit to utilities like Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Both are well-positioned to benefit in their own ways. However, one stands out because of its history of successful business execution.

Dominion Energy has a 4.2% yield for a reason

Dominion Energy's dividend yield is 4.2%, which is well above NextEra Energy's 2.7% and the average utility's yield of just under 2.6%. The interesting thing about Dominion's lofty yield is that it comes from a regulated utility that operates in one of the largest data center markets in the world. Demand for data centers is exploding thanks to investments in artificial intelligence.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What has investors worried is Dominion Energy's history of falling short of its own plans. At one point, it called for 10% dividend growth, backed by a business diversified across regulated utilities and pipelines. It cut the dividend after it sold the pipelines. Then it promised dividend growth from a new base, but that was called off, too, when the company sold its natural gas utility operations. Dominion is now just a regulated electric utility and has been working to return to dividend growth, but investors are realistically taking a "show me" attitude, given the history.

NextEra Energy is slowing down, but still hitting its goals

NextEra Energy is pretty much the exact opposite when it comes to execution. When the company says it will grow its dividend 10%, it does. The foundation of the business is a large, regulated utility business in Florida. The growth engine is the company's renewable power business. NextEra Energy is one of the largest solar and wind power producers in the world.

Given NextEra's strong execution, it is probably the better option. However, there is a caveat. According to management, the company's dividend growth is going to slow down from 10% in 2026 to 6% in 2027 and 2028. Given the history here, investors should probably believe what management says. Still, 6% dividend growth is solidly above the historical inflation rate, and NextEra's yield is above average for a utility.

Trust is vital when you buy a dividend stock

You need to feel confident that you will receive your dividends if you are using them to pay for living expenses. Dominion Energy has let investors down by failing to meet its own goals. NextEra Energy has a lower yield, but its history shows you can trust management's guidance. For most dividend investors, NextEra is likely to be the better choice despite its lower yield.

Should you buy stock in Dominion Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Dominion Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dominion Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.