Dividend Stock Showdown: Is Coca-Cola or PepsiCo the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Coca-Cola may be the stronger business today, but PepsiCo offers a more attractive opportunity.

Pepsi's higher yield and activist-driven changes give it the edge as a new buy today.

10 stocks we like better than PepsiCo ›

Few rivalries in investing are as old as the one between Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Both are Dividend Kings, meaning that they have paid and raised their dividends for more than half a century, and both belong in the conversation for any income investor.

But right now they sit in very different places. Coca-Cola is riding high, while Pepsi has fallen out of favor, and that gap is exactly what makes this showdown interesting.

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The case for Coca-Cola, the hot hand

Coca-Cola has long been the crowd favorite for good reason. The stock has climbed more than 18% in 2026, easily beating the broader market, and the business is firing on all cylinders. Global volumes are growing, led by standout products like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and management raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and earnings. This is a focused beverage machine with unmatched brand power and a 64-year streak of dividend increases behind it.

The trouble is that all this success is reflected in the price. After its run, Coca-Cola yields roughly 2.5%, on the low end of its history, and trades at a premium valuation of around 26 times earnings. You are buying a wonderful company, but you are paying full price, and the starting income is modest.

The case for PepsiCo, my pick

PepsiCo is the contrarian call, and I think it is the better buy today. Start with the income: Pepsi yields around 4.2%, well above Coca-Cola, and it's also a Dividend King with more than 50 straight years of dividend increases. You are simply paid more to wait. It is also far cheaper, trading near 18 times earnings, which leaves more room for the stock's valuation to rise if the business improves.

And the business is being pushed to improve. Activist investor Elliott Management took a roughly $4 billion stake and struck a deal with Pepsi to sharpen its focus, including trimming its U.S. product lineup by about 20%, resetting prices on core snacks, and closing underperforming plants.

That kind of outside pressure often unlocks value. Just as important, Pepsi is more than a soda company. Its Frito-Lay snacks division gives it diversification that Coca-Cola lacks, and management expects that unit to grow volume and margins in 2026. Pepsi has also leaned into the health trend, buying the prebiotic soda brand Poppi and pushing into protein snacks.

The verdict: Which is the better buy right now?

Here is how I weigh it. If you want the safer, higher-quality business with clear momentum, Coca-Cola is the lower-risk choice, and there is nothing wrong with owning a proven winner. But "better buy right now" is about what you get for your money today, and on that basis, Pepsi wins for me. You collect a yield nearly two full percentage points higher, pay a much cheaper valuation, and get an activist-driven catalyst plus snack diversification, all while a turnaround plays out.

The risk, to be fair, is that Pepsi's comeback is not guaranteed. Its Frito-Lay volumes have been soft, and turnarounds take time. Coca-Cola, by contrast, is executing right now with no fix required. So this is partly a question of temperament: momentum and certainty versus value and income.

Both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are durable dividend payers that reward patience, and you would not go wrong owning either. But for an investor looking to put money to work today, I lean toward PepsiCo. The higher yield, lower price, and clear catalyst for improvement tilt the risk and reward in its favor, as long as you can stomach a bumpier ride while the turnaround unfolds. Coca-Cola remains the safer sip. Pepsi, to me, is the better value.

Should you buy stock in PepsiCo right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.