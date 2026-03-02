This Dividend Stock Just Raised Its Payout By 16%. Time to Buy Shares?

Key Points

American Express recently announced a 16% increase in its quarterly dividend.

Management guided for double-digit earnings growth this year.

The company has reduced its share count by about 7% since 2022 through share repurchases.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

Credit card specialist American Express (NYSE: AXP) just raised its quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.95 per share, highlighting its appeal as a dividend stock. With this dividend increase, the stock now has a dividend yield of 1.2% -- not bad for a company with strong earnings momentum and potential for robust dividend growth for years to come.

And this increase comes at a time when the stock is under pressure. Shares are down about 17% year to date.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With the stock falling even as its dividend is hiked by a double-digit rate and the underlying business continues to grow at an impressive clip, is this a good time to buy American Express shares?

Strong business momentum

The foundation of any great dividend stock is a growing underlying business. And American Express delivered exactly that in 2025. Its fourth-quarter revenue, net of interest expense, rose 10% year over year to $19.0 billion.

Further, this top-line momentum flowed powerfully to the bottom line. While revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 10% year over year during the quarter, American Express's earnings per share (EPS) jumped 16% to $3.53, demonstrating the company's strong operating leverage.

Full-year results were impressive, too. American Express's 2025 revenue, net of interest expense, rose 10% year over year to about $72 billion, while its earnings per share for the period rose 15% when adjusted for one-time items that affect the comparison.

And this momentum is poised to continue.

Management's 2026 earnings per share guidance of $17.30 to $17.90 implies about 14.4% year-over-year growth at the midpoint -- a robust earnings outlook that gives the company plenty of capacity to cover its new annualized payout of $3.80 per share.

In fact, the expected dividend payments translate to a payout ratio (dividends paid as a percentage of earnings) of just 21.6% based on the midpoint of the company's 2026 earnings guidance. A payout ratio this low leaves meaningful room for more robust dividend hikes in the years ahead.

But you can't talk about American Express's dividend without noting that the company is returning capital to shareholders even more aggressively through another channel: share repurchases. During 2025, the company returned $7.6 billion in capital to shareholders -- $2.3 billion in dividends and $5.3 billion in share repurchases.

Showing just how aggressive the company's stock buyback program is, management explained on the company'searnings callthat it has reduced its share count by 7% since 2022.

American Express stock: buy, sell, or hold?

Of course, investors must consider the price tag. American Express trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of about 20 at the time of this writing.

At this price, shares certainly aren't a bargain. This valuation arguably prices in continued double-digit earnings growth. Additionally, this valuation represents a slight premium to the company's five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of about 18, but I believe its higher multiple these days is justified given the company's consistent double-digit earnings-per-share growth.

A key risk, of course, is that consumer spending cools or broader economic headwinds push credit delinquency rates above historical norms.

Ultimately, however, I like the stock at this valuation. The company's affluent customer base arguably provides a structural advantage, as high-income consumers tend to be more resilient during economic downturns, helping insulate the business from sudden shocks to the spending environment. And the underlying business is clearly doing well.

The combination of a 16% dividend increase, a low payout ratio, double-digit earnings growth, and an aggressive share-repurchase program makes the stock an attractive option for investors seeking access to a steadily growing income stream.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daniel Sparks and his clients no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.