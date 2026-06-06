This Dividend Stock Has Gained 18% While the Rest of its Sector Went Nowhere. Here's Why.

Key Points

Ryman Hospitality Properties has dramatically outperformed the overall real estate sector in recent months.

Its business is seeing excellent margin improvement and higher per-guest spending.

Even after the gains, Ryman still trades at an attractive valuation.

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A unique hospitality REIT

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) is one of several hotel-owning real estate investment trusts, or REITs, in the market, but it's in a category by itself. It specializes in large-scale, high-end properties focused on group events like conferences and conventions.

Specifically, Ryman owns the five Gaylord hotels as well as a large-scale Marriott property. It also has an entertainment segment that owns several iconic venues, including its namesake, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the Ole Red dining and entertainment chain, which recently announced its seventh location.

Why Ryman is outperforming

For one thing, hotel REITs aren't as sensitive to interest rate fluctuations as other types. Commercial property types like retail and industrial are leased on a long-term basis, so they have consistent cash flow. On the other hand, hotel properties "rent" their space on a nightly basis, and the business performance can change over time. So, when hotels are performing well, Ryman can be a big winner.

The group-focused nature is also a key differentiator. Large events generally book years in advance, which gives Ryman unique visibility into future revenue -- so if future bookings are strong, Ryman's stock can get a nice tailwind.

Ryman's recent results show how well the business is doing. In the first quarter, Ryman reported 13% year-over-year revenue growth, and 19% growth in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO -- the real estate equivalent of "earnings"). Most REITs are happy to see these metrics rise by mid-single-digit percentages.

In theearnings call management noted that Ryman's margins expanded nicely, average daily room rates and out-of-room spending (on things like dining and entertainment) are both increasing, and more than 460,000 future room nights were booked. As a result, Ryman raised its full-year guidance, and its leaders have a generally optimistic outlook for the rest of 2026.

Even after its recent rally, Ryman still trades at an attractive 13 times FFO. It has a dividend yield of more than 4%, which is well-covered by the company's cash flow. With excellent momentum throughout its business, Ryman could be worth a closer look for value-seeking investors right now.

Should you buy stock in Ryman Hospitality Properties right now?

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Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ryman Hospitality Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.