This Dividend Stock Has a 6.9% Yield and Just Raised Its Payout

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) certainly has risks, such as substantial exposure to movie theater real estate. However, the company's management has done a fantastic job of navigating uncertainty, and the latest results (and dividend increase) show how resilient this business has been.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 27, 2025. The video was published on March 1, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 890% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2025

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.