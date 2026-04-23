This Dividend Stock Is Getting Crushed. But With Its Dividend Yield Crossing 2.4%, Is It Time to Buy?

Key Points

Tractor Supply's first quarter was weighed down by its companion animal product category.

The company still reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, with four of five product categories positive and digital sales growing at a double-digit rate.

The stock's valuation has arguably gone from attractive to cheap.

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Shares of rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) got hammered after the company reported first-quarter results this week.

The market's reaction was understandable. Revenue rose just 3.6% year over year to $3.59 billion, comparable store sales increased just 0.5%, and earnings per share fell to $0.31 from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

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What weighed on the quarter? Management said its companion animal product category dragged comparable sales by more than 100 basis points.

But the more important question for investors now is whether this quarter exposed a broken story or simply a pressured category inside a business that still looks fairly durable.

A weak spot

Companion animal, a product category largely dependent on pet food, is not a minor part of the business. Tractor Supply's 2025 annual report shows the category accounted for 24% of net sales last year, helping explain why weakness in the category could spook investors.

During Tractor Supply's first-quarterearnings call CEO Hal Lawton said, "Dog ownership, particularly in larger breeds, has come under pressure [...]" In addition, Lawton noted that the company under-indexes in cats and in fresh and premium nutrition -- the parts of the companion animal segment that have been doing well recently.

Combining this weak segment with lackluster growth in other areas, it's no surprise that the company's comparable store sales are struggling.

Additionally, the company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense rose 6.1% in the quarter -- faster than revenue. And management said one reason for the deleverage was comparable store sales running below its 2% breakeven threshold.

It is also worth noting that the broader growth profile had already cooled before this report. Tractor Supply posted 3.9% comparable sales growth in Q3 2025. That slowed to 0.3% in Q4. And now it came in at 0.5% in Q1.

Some silver linings

Still, I don't think the quarter was as weak as the stock's reaction implies.

Four of five product categories saw positive sales growth, management said. And six of seven of its geographic regions were positive. Additionally, digital sales grew at a strong double-digit rate. And management said high-value customers remained engaged, with active customer counts continuing to grow. Finally, the company said its big-ticket categories grew at a mid-single-digit rate.

There were also some useful timing issues in the quarter. During the call, Lawton said pet sales are weighted more heavily in Q1 than in the rest of the year. So weakness in the category had an outsize impact on the quarter compared to the negative impact it would have had on other periods.

Even more, Tractor Supply reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for net sales growth of 4% to 6%, comparable sales growth of 1% to 3%, and earnings per share of $2.13 to $2.23. And chief financial officer Kurt Barton also said the company expects stronger earnings per share growth in Q2 and Q4.

Lawton went even further, saying during the call, "We do not see this as a structurally lower growth business."

And the company is addressing its pet food issue. The company said it is expanding fresh and frozen pet food from about 80 stores to more than 250 by the end of May, with a path to 700 stores by year-end. Management also said roughly one-third of customers who bought Freshpet in early pilots were either new to the category or reactivated to it at Tractor Supply.

Time to buy?

At Wednesday's close, Tractor Supply's $0.96 annualized dividend implied a dividend yield of nearly 2.5%. That is a more interesting starting point than investors had been getting before this week's sell-off. And it comes from a company that just raised its dividend for the 17th consecutive year.

Valuation looks better now, too.

Shares trade at about 19 times earnings -- a valuation that is borderline bargain territory for a company as high-quality as Tractor Supply.

After all, Tractor Supply still has a business mix that lends itself to resilience. Livestock, equine, agriculture, and companion animal -- needs-based categories that keep customers coming back in any market -- together accounted for 51% of 2025 sales.

Overall, I think the stock's pullback is a good buying opportunity for investors seeking dividend income from a durable business.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2026 $55 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.