Dividend Resilience: Why These Kings Are Safe After a Volatile Q1

Dividend stocks shine when markets get choppy. These stocks aren’t going to deliver flashy growth like big tech stocks or speculative small-cap stocks. But they have a purpose, and the best names in the sector deliver on that purpose on a regular basis.

The best of the best names are given the regal name of dividend kings. These are companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. For investors who rely on dividends for income, that kind of reliability is priceless. And for those investors with the time to reinvest those dividends, the power of compounding does its work.

The key factor for all these companies is safety. Many of these companies won’t appear on a list of high-yield dividends. Nor will they appear on a list of the hottest stocks to buy for 10x gains.

But over time, owning shares of these companies as the base of a portfolio provides a set-it-and-forget-it comfort. More importantly, it delivers long-term growth and income.

Procter & Gamble: Defensive Strength With Pricing Power

In choppy markets, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) offers set-it-and-forget-it peace of mind. The company offers defensive moats from brand loyalty, global reach in over 180 countries, and a balance sheet with over $10 billion in cash. The company's portfolio of household must-haves like Tide, Pampers, and Gillette generates recurring revenue, insulating it from economic swings.

In fiscal 2025, PG posted organic sales growth of 4%, with operating margins expanding to 25%, thanks to pricing power and cost efficiencies. Even as input costs rose, PG's scale allowed it to pass costs on without losing shelf space.

Plus, Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King with 70 consecutive years of dividend increases, a testament to its unshakeable stability in consumer staples. Despite inflation, interest rates, and tariffs creating margin pressure, the company has managed to increase its dividend by an average of 6% in the last five years.

For income seekers, PG stock's payout ratio hovers around 60%, leaving ample room for reinvestment and resilience. During the 2020 downturn, it maintained growth while peers faltered. Volatility tests portfolios, but PG proves kings endure.

Colgate-Palmolive: Global Growth Backed by Stability

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is another quality name to consider among consumer staples stocks. It offers a perfect mix for investors who want to base their portfolios on the enduring demand for health and hygiene.

Dominating oral care with 45%global marketshare via Colgate toothpaste, the company extended into pet nutrition (Hill's) and personal care, helping to diversify its revenue streams.

In its most recent quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed 5.5% organic growth, with emerging markets offsetting U.S. softness. Margins hit 23%, fueled by supply chain optimizations and premium Hill's pet foods.

CL stock earns its Dividend King crown with 63 straight years of raises, thriving through recessions, pandemics, and now Q1 2026's tariff threats.

Yielding about 2.2%, it announced a 4% increase in early 2026, underscoring its commitment amid retail slowdowns.

Safety shines in financial metrics that include a dividend payout ratio under 50% (based on next year's cash flow), a $2.5B cash pile, and net debt at 2x EBITDA. Plus, Colgate's innovation edge, like enamel-repair tech, sustains pricing power. These metrics ensure that the company's dividend is safe for years to come.

Hormel Foods: Consistent Income From Everyday Demand

For set-it-and-forget-it investors, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) offers income from recession-resistant proteins that are eaten daily worldwide. Iconic brands like Spam, Jennie-O turkey, and Skippy peanut butter account for 60% of sales and command premiums.

In its fiscal year 2025, Hormel delivered 6% volume growth in shelf-stable foods, offsetting fresh meat cyclicality. Operating income rose 8%, with margins at 10% via efficiency gains and international expansion, which made up 20% of revenue.

Like the other stocks on this list, HRL stock is part of the Dividend King club with 60 years of uninterrupted increases. In the fourth quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, Hormel raised its dividend by 0.86%. But investors should note two things.

First, in a volatile market rattled by agricultural commodity spikes, Hormel continued to increase its dividend. Second, the 0.86% increase is a lower outlier. Over the last five years, Hormel has increased its dividend by an average of approximately 4.5%.

That’s driven by the company’s strong financials that include a 58% payout ratio (based on next year's cash flow), $1B cash, and zero net debt post-refinancing. Plus, Hormel's supply chain mastery, including vertical integration in hogs and peanuts, shields the company from input volatility.

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