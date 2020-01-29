By Brett Owens

A big thank you to the 1,640 subscribers who attended our Contrarian Income Report webcast! As discussed on the call, I did my best to address pre-submitted questions during the session.

Even more questions came in during the live webcast. (I love the enthusiasm!) As you know, while IaEURtmm not allowed to give personal investment advice, I do read every question. And I like to use this weekly column to address the most common questions. So, letaEURtms chat about your shared thoughts, curiosities and concerns.

Q: Should I be worried about the latest coronavirus? If not me, how about my portfolio?

While my wife enjoys making fun of my herbal tea concoctions (which heavily feature anti-inflammatory roots such as ginger and turmeric), I should probably refrain from dishing personal health advice as well. So, considering the coronavirus news, letaEURtms look at the financial and historical parallel of SARS, a coronavirus predecessor that also jumped from animals to humans in China nearly 17 years ago.

(Note: As I write, Chinese officials are currently suggesting the virus is contagious in people before they show any symptoms. US health officials remain doubtful this is true, which suggests the virus may be more aEURoecontainableaEUR than current headlines suggest.)

SARS was a short-term disaster for China, but nothing more than a road bump. (And, if weaEURtmre being blunt, a buying opportunity for investors.)

The marketaEURtms sudden selloff, which is being attributed to coronavirus fears, has been overdue by sentiment measures. Since November weaEURtmve been staring at bullish aEURoedumb moneyaEUR (via SentimenTrader), yet the market has continued higher and higher regardless:

The aEURoeJosaEURaEUR"individual investors like Joseph and Jolene who buy high and sell lowaEUR"have simply been too giddy for too long. We aEURoecalculated contrariansaEUR knew some pullback was coming, and here it is. LetaEURtms not panic and, better yet, letaEURtms prepare our shopping lists!

Q: I am concerned about the CIR portfolio. There are only a few buys available today. Are you going to add any new recommendations or increase the buy limits on the current portfolio?

A WeaEURtmve had this happen just a few times in the history of CIR. ItaEURtms usually brief and also indicative that a pullback is just around the corner. It always works itself out.

This time last year, we were shooting income whales in a barrel. Our portfolio paid 8.3%, everything was a screaming buy and you could have closed your eyes and thrown a dart at your dividend board and done great. I suggested opening your eyes to the January 2019 edition of CIR to throw that dart, but you get the ideaaEUR

