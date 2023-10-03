Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy In October 2023? 2 In Focus

Dividends are like small bonuses companies give to people who own their stock. When a company makes money, it can either use that profit to grow the business or share a bit of it with its stockholders. This shared bit is called a “dividend.” If a company decides to share dividends, it might give cash or additional shares of the company to its stockholders. People often like getting dividends because it’s like getting a steady paycheck just for owning a piece of the company.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks can be a particularly smart approach. Specifically for those wanting a somewhat steady flow of income from their investments. This strategy involves putting money into companies that regularly reward their shareholders with dividends. It is especially favorable to people like retirees or others who appreciate the regular income. So, in simpler terms: if you own the stock of a company that pays dividends, you’ll get a small amount of money on a regular basis (often every three months) without having to sell any of your stocks. In turn, this provides a steady stream of income and financial stability while also allowing the potential for investment growth.

However, it’s vital to approach investing in dividend stocks with a keen eye. Before you decide to invest in a company because it’s a dividend-paying stock, it’s wise to check how stable the company is and whether it has a consistent track record of paying dividends to its shareholders. While high dividends might seem very attractive, they can sometimes be a way for a company to distract from other problems. That is why it’s crucial to look at the whole picture. Always remember: all investments, even dividend-paying stocks, come with their own set of risks, so understanding them thoroughly is key before diving in. Taking all of this into consideration, here are two dividend-paying stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dividend Paying Stocks To Watch Right Now

Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock)

Starting off, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers. Exxon Mobil operates facilities or markets products in most of the world’s countries and explores oil and natural gas on six continents. Currently, Exxon offers shareholders an annual dividend yield of 3.14%.

Back in July, Exxon Mobil announced its second quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q2 2023 earnings of $1.94 per share, along with revenue of $82.91 billion. This was versus analysts’ consensus estimates which were earnings per share of $2.00 on revenue of $81.10 billion.

In 2023 so far, shares of XOM stock have increased by 8.85% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, Exxon Mobil stock is trading slightly higher off the open by 0.27% at $115.94 per share.

Pfizer (PFE Stock)

Second, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and bringing to market a wide array of healthcare solutions. The company engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and distribution of healthcare products, including medicines and vaccines. Today, Pfizer has an annual dividend yield of 4.84%.

Last month, Pfizer announced an expansion of its respiratory vaccine offerings with the introduction of ABRYSVO™. This vaccine aims to shield newborns from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during their initial six months of life. For context, this marks a significant stride in Pfizer’s ongoing efforts to bolster its defensive lineup against a range of respiratory conditions. Including RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia, alongside its existing COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last month of trading action, shares of PFE stock have rebounded by 4.81%, though shares are still down 33.75% year-to-date. That said, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, Pfizer stock opened flat on the day so far and is trading at $33.96 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.