A Dividend King on Sale: Is Abbott Labs a Healthcare Bargain?

In the world of investing, stability is a prized commodity. Few companies embody that stability better than Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) , a diversified healthcare powerhouse and a member of the elite dividend kings.

For decades, investors have relied on Abbott for steady growth and dependable income. That long-standing reputation makes its recent performance all the more striking.

Abbott Laboratories’ stock price recently touched its 52-week low, closing just above $100 in the last trading days of March. This sharp downturn has left many wondering if the foundation of this industry leader is cracking.

A deeper look into Abbott Laboratories’s current situation reveals a potential disconnect between market sentiment and operational reality, raising a critical question: Is the market’s pessimism justified, or has a significant value opportunity emerged for long-term investors?

Separating the Signal From the Noise

A stock like Abbott doesn't fall without reason, and its recent decline stems from two distinct pressures. The first is an internal headwind from its Nutrition segment. Abbott Laboratories’ fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report showed a 9.1% organic sales decline in this division. This was primarily due to market-share losses in its U.S. pediatric business and pricing dynamics that constrained volume. However, management has been transparent about the challenge and has outlined a clear plan for a turnaround. CEO Robert B. Ford detailed a strategy of price and promotion initiatives, along with a pipeline of at least eight new product launches in 2026 to reignite volume growth, forecasting a return to growth in the second half of the year.

The second factor is external and broader in scope. The market has been undergoing a significant rotation of capital. In periods of economic optimism, investors often shift funds away from stable, defensive sectors like the healthcare sector and into higher-beta sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and the energy sector in pursuit of faster returns. This broad market trend has swept up many fundamentally sound healthcare companies, including Abbott, putting pressure on their stock prices for reasons that have little to do with their individual performance or long-term prospects.

Abbott’s Engine Room Is Running Strong

While the Nutrition segment navigates a short-term recovery, Abbott Laboratories' core remains exceptionally strong, powered by its largest and most profitable division: Medical Devices. This segment is not just stable; it is accelerating, posting 10.4% organic growth in the most recent quarter. Abbott Laboratories’ diversified model provides a powerful counterbalance to the isolated weakness in its nutrition business. The true health of Abbott Laboratories is most evident in these high-performing areas.

Medical Devices : The Medical Devices engine is starting to fire on multiple cylinders, driven by market-leading innovation in critical care areas.

Diabetes Care : The FreeStyle Libre franchise of continuous glucose monitors (CGM) continues to be a growth phenomenon. This product line, which enables users to track their glucose levels without routine fingersticks, generated over $7.5 billion in sales in 2025 and is a primary driver of Abbott Laboratories' sustained success.

Cardiovascular Leadership: Abbott is also a dominant force in cardiovascular health. Its Electrophysiology business grew at a double-digit rate, while its Structural Heart business posted strong organic growth of 8.7%. This strength comes from a portfolio of best-in-class products, such as MitraClip and TriClip, which offer minimally invasive solutions for heart valve repair, as well as a pipeline of innovations, including the recently FDA-approved Volt PFA System for treating atrial fibrillation.

Looking ahead, Abbott is not relying solely on its existing portfolio. Abbott Laboratories is making a major strategic move to secure future growth through the acquisition of Exact Sciences . Exact Sciences is a leader in cancer screening and diagnostics, best known for its non-invasive colon cancer test, Cologuard.

This acquisition will immediately position Abbott as a leader in the rapidly expanding, multi-billion-dollar market for cancer diagnostics, adding an entirely new, high-growth vertical poised to become a significant contributor to revenue for years to come.

This bullish outlook is not just an internal view; it is shared by professional analysts. Wall Street maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock. The average 12-month price target is $135.47, implying potential upside of over 30% from current levels, signaling a strong belief that the stock is undervalued.

A Bedrock of Reliability for Income Investors

For long-term investors, particularly those focused on building a reliable income stream, Abbott’s dividend is its most compelling feature.

Abbott Laboratories is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Kings, an exclusive group of companies that have increased their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. This remarkable track record demonstrates a deep-seated commitment to returning capital to shareholders through all market cycles.

The recent decline in Abbott’s stock price has a direct, positive effect on new investors: a higher dividend yield. At its current price, Abbott offers a dividend yield of about 2.5%, allowing investors to lock in a higher rate of income from this historically reliable payer. Furthermore, the dividend is exceptionally secure. Abbott Laboratories' dividend payout ratio is about 68% of its earnings.

More importantly, it accounts for only 37% of its cash flow, indicating that Abbott Laboratories generates more than enough cash to cover its dividend payments, with plenty of room for future increases.

A Disconnect Between Price and Value

The current market sentiment around Abbott Laboratories appears disconnected from its business reality. While temporary headwinds in a single division and broader market trends have depressed the stock price, Abbott Laboratories's fundamental growth engines are accelerating. Its dominant Medical Devices division continues to deliver strong results, its dividend remains a bedrock of reliability, and powerful catalysts like the acquisition of Exact Sciences are set on the horizon. For investors with a long-term perspective, the current valuation presents a noteworthy gap between market price and fundamental value, offering an opportunity that warrants serious consideration.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.