This Dividend King Just Beat Quarterly Expectations

Outside of technology, investors can still reap nice gains by looking at simple businesses that aren’t overly flashy, such as well-established PepsiCo PEP, which has nicely outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a long-established company that manufactures, markets, and distributes grain-based snack foods, beverages, and other products. The stock has seen a nice reaction to its latest set of results, with operational efficiencies leading to 27% year-over-year EPS growth and a reaffirmation of its current year guidance.

Keep in mind that PepsiCo holds the elite Dividend King title, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to its shareholders through 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases. Its dividend reliability is illustrated below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares currently yield 3.7% annually, with the company forecasting $7.9 billion in dividends paid for its current fiscal year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Less-flashy companies like PepsiCo PEP have established themselves fully by doing ‘simple’ things exceptionally well. Of course, they’re likely not to impress investors given their less-flashy nature, but sometimes boring is better, especially during volatile periods.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.