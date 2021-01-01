Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of January.

Wabash National's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.32 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Wabash National has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $17.23. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Wabash National lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The good news is it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Wabash National reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Wabash National has delivered 7.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Wabash National for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Wabash National don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Be aware that Wabash National is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

