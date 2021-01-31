Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You can purchase shares before the 5th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of February.

Blackstone Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.96 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.26 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Blackstone Group has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $67.19. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Blackstone Group paid out 151% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BX Historic Dividend January 31st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Blackstone Group, with earnings per share up 6.0% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Blackstone Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Blackstone Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Blackstone Group has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable rate, but over the last year its dividend was not well covered by earnings. Blackstone Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Blackstone Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Blackstone Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

