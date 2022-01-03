Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Sysco's shares on or after the 6th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.88 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sysco has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $78.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Sysco can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Sysco paid out 137% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Sysco paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 154%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

As Sysco's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SYY Historic Dividend January 3rd 2022

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Sysco's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.2% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Sysco has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.1% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Sysco is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Sysco for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Sysco is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. Bottom line: Sysco has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Sysco and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Be aware that Sysco is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

