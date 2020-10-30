Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 4th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

S&T Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, S&T Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 5.7% on the current share price of $19.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether S&T Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 226% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:STBA Historic Dividend October 30th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by S&T Bancorp's 24% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, S&T Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.4% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. S&T Bancorp is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy S&T Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and S&T Bancorp is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. S&T Bancorp doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in S&T Bancorp and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for S&T Bancorp and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

