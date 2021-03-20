Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 25th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of April.

ProAssurance's upcoming dividend is US$0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ProAssurance stock has a trailing yield of around 0.7% on the current share price of $27.46. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ProAssurance lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRA Historic Dividend March 20th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. ProAssurance was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ProAssurance has seen its dividend decline 8.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is ProAssurance worth buying for its dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering ProAssurance as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for ProAssurance that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

