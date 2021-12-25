Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Permian Basin Royalty Trust's shares on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.20 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $9.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Permian Basin Royalty Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust paid out 98% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Click here to see how much of its profit Permian Basin Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PBT Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Permian Basin Royalty Trust's earnings per share have dropped 10% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 16% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Permian Basin Royalty Trust? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Permian Basin Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. Permian Basin Royalty Trust doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.