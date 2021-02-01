Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 5th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of February.

Papa John's International's upcoming dividend is US$0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.90 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Papa John's International has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $102.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year Papa John's International paid out 108% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Papa John's International fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PZZA Historic Dividend February 1st 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Papa John's International's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 14% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Papa John's International has delivered 8.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Papa John's International is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Papa John's International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 108% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Papa John's International's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Bottom line: Papa John's International has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering Papa John's International as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Papa John's International and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

