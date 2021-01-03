Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of January will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of January.

OGE Energy's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.61 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, OGE Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 5.1% on the current share price of $31.86. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. OGE Energy reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Over the past year it paid out 148% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:OGE Historic Dividend January 3rd 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. OGE Energy was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. OGE Energy has delivered an average of 8.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is OGE Energy worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with OGE Energy. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for OGE Energy (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

