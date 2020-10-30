Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 4th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

Oconee Federal Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Oconee Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $22.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Oconee Federal Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Oconee Federal Financial is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:OFED Historic Dividend October 30th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Oconee Federal Financial's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.9% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Oconee Federal Financial's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Oconee Federal Financial? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in Oconee Federal Financial despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Oconee Federal Financial and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

