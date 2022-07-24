Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Kinder Morgan's shares before the 29th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.11 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Kinder Morgan has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current share price of $17.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kinder Morgan paid out 103% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 129% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

As Kinder Morgan's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Kinder Morgan's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 34% per annum for the past five years. Kinder Morgan's dividend was not well covered by earnings, although at least its earnings per share are growing quickly. Fast-growing businesses normally need to reinvest most of their earnings in order to maintain growth, so we'd suspect that either earnings growth will slow or the dividend may not be increased for a while.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Kinder Morgan's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Has Kinder Morgan got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how Kinder Morgan intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Kinder Morgan despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kinder Morgan (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

