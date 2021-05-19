Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Jerash Holdings (US)'s shares before the 24th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jerash Holdings (US) has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $6.4499. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 83% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 72% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:JRSH Historic Dividend May 19th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Jerash Holdings (US)'s earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Jerash Holdings (US) dividends are largely the same as they were three years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Jerash Holdings (US)? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Jerash Holdings (US) and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

