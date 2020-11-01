Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of November.

Janus Henderson Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Janus Henderson Group has a trailing yield of 5.9% on the current stock price of $24.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Janus Henderson Group paid out a disturbingly high 311% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Janus Henderson Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 24% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Janus Henderson Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.0% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Janus Henderson Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Janus Henderson Group worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Janus Henderson Group is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Janus Henderson Group. For example - Janus Henderson Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

