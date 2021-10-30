Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase IDACORP's shares on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.00 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that IDACORP has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $104.32. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether IDACORP has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. IDACORP paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. IDACORP paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 148%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

IDACORP paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were IDACORP to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:IDA Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see IDACORP earnings per share are up 5.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, IDACORP has increased its dividend at approximately 9.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is IDACORP an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although IDACORP paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Bottom line: IDACORP has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in IDACORP despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for IDACORP and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

