Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Hawaiian Electric Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hawaiian Electric Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of $37.33. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hawaiian Electric Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hawaiian Electric Industries is paying out an acceptable 67% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hawaiian Electric Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 231% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Hawaiian Electric Industries intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

While Hawaiian Electric Industries's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Hawaiian Electric Industries's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HE Historic Dividend November 14th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Hawaiian Electric Industries earnings per share are up 3.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Hawaiian Electric Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Hawaiian Electric Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Hawaiian Electric Industries is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 231% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Hawaiian Electric Industries as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hawaiian Electric Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.