Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

Gilead Sciences's next dividend payment will be US$0.68 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.72 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Gilead Sciences has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $61.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 265% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 42% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while Gilead Sciences's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Gilead Sciences's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 34% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Gilead Sciences has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.9% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Gilead Sciences is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Gilead Sciences? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 265% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Gilead Sciences's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Gilead Sciences. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

