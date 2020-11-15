Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 20th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of December.

Deluxe's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Deluxe has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of $26.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Deluxe's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Deluxe paid out 174% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while Deluxe's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DLX Historic Dividend November 16th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Deluxe's earnings per share have dropped 30% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Deluxe has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Deluxe worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 174% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not that we think Deluxe is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Deluxe and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Deluxe and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

