Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's upcoming dividend is US$0.062 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.81 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 9.1% on the current share price of $8.545. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CRT Historic Dividend December 25th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's 21% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 12% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.