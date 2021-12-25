Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.03 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 9.6% on its current stock price of $11.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CRT Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's 5.4% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.