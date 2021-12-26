Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Consolidated Water's shares on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.085 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.34 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Consolidated Water has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $11.02. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 245% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Consolidated Water fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Consolidated Water's earnings per share have dropped 23% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Consolidated Water has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Consolidated Water? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Additionally, Consolidated Water is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not that we think Consolidated Water is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Consolidated Water. For example - Consolidated Water has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

