Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 17th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Chevron's next dividend payment will be US$1.29 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chevron has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current stock price of $80.67. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Chevron has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Chevron reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out an unsustainably high 321% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Chevron intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CVX Historic Dividend November 13th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Chevron was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Chevron has delivered an average of 6.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Chevron for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Chevron despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Chevron you should be aware of.

