Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 31st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's next dividend payment will be US$0.49 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $61.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Bristol-Myers Squibb has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Bristol-Myers Squibb didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.4% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bristol-Myers Squibb for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Bristol-Myers Squibb paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not that we think Bristol-Myers Squibb is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Bristol-Myers Squibb don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

