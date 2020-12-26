Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEMKT:BKTI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEMKT:BKTI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of January.

BK Technologies's upcoming dividend is US$0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BK Technologies stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $3.05. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BK Technologies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BK Technologies reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If BK Technologies didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term.

Click here to see how much of its profit BK Technologies paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:BKTI Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. BK Technologies reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. BK Technologies's dividend payments per share have declined at 26% per year on average over the past five years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy BK Technologies for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Bottom line: BK Technologies has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of BK Technologies don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Be aware that BK Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.