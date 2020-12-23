Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

Benchmark Electronics's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.64 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Benchmark Electronics has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $26.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Benchmark Electronics's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Benchmark Electronics didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 98% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BHE Historic Dividend December 24th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Benchmark Electronics was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last three years, Benchmark Electronics has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Benchmark Electronics worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to Benchmark Electronics paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. Worse, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Benchmark Electronics is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Benchmark Electronics as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

