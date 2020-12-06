Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 11th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of December.

Bassett Furniture Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.32 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bassett Furniture Industries has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of $17.98. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Bassett Furniture Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bassett Furniture Industries reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Bassett Furniture Industries didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Bassett Furniture Industries was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bassett Furniture Industries has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bassett Furniture Industries for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Bassett Furniture Industries paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: Bassett Furniture Industries has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Bassett Furniture Industries despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - Bassett Furniture Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

