Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 9th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

BankFinancial's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that BankFinancial has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current share price of $7.69. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BankFinancial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether BankFinancial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. BankFinancial is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. BankFinancial's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 20% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, BankFinancial has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has BankFinancial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see BankFinancial's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering BankFinancial as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. We've identified 2 warning signs with BankFinancial (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

