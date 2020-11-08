Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

AmerisourceBergen's upcoming dividend is US$0.44 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.76 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AmerisourceBergen has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $103.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. AmerisourceBergen lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If AmerisourceBergen didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ABC Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. AmerisourceBergen was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. AmerisourceBergen has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is AmerisourceBergen worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to AmerisourceBergen paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not that we think AmerisourceBergen is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of AmerisourceBergen don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AmerisourceBergen you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

