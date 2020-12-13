Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 18th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

American Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$2.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, American Financial Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $88.06. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether American Financial Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American Financial Group is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AFG Historic Dividend December 14th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by American Financial Group's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, American Financial Group has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has American Financial Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see American Financial Group's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in American Financial Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for American Financial Group and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

