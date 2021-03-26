Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 31st of March in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of May.

ABM Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ABM Industries has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $49.98. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year ABM Industries paid out 106% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 9.9% of its cash flow last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and ABM Industries fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ABM Historic Dividend March 26th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. ABM Industries's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.0% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. ABM Industries has delivered an average of 3.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. ABM Industries is already paying out 106% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ABM Industries? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 106% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in ABM Industries's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of ABM Industries.

Although, if you're still interested in ABM Industries and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 6 warning signs for ABM Industries that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

