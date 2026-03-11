Like Dividend Income? This Groundbreaking ETF Changed the Game for Investors

Key Points

There are as many goals for investors who use exchange-traded funds for their investing as there are different types of ETFs. The first funds were designed simply to give market-matching exposure to popular stock market indexes, making it cheap and simple to earn the healthy returns that stocks have delivered over decades. That worked well for investors who prioritized growth and capital appreciation.

The challenge, though, was to find an ETF that income investors could get excited about. High-dividend ETFs concentrate on the stocks that pay out the most in dividends, but the businesses behind those payouts weren't always in the most exciting sectors of the market. In addition, with concentrations in certain income-heavy sectors like utilities and real estate, it was hard to diversify your portfolio fully with such vehicles.

That led to a brand-new concept in the ETF world. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) was the first fund of its kind to come onto the ETF scene, and even today, the pioneering investment vehicle is still building momentum. In this first article of a three-part series for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll learn the basics about how this ETF works and why it has been so popular.

Building a low-volatility portfolio

Unlike the other ETFs that the Voyager Portfolio has looked at this month, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is an actively managed fund. Fund managers make decisions about which investments to make and how long to hold them. There's no index that the JPMorgan ETF is required to track, but rather only a benchmark that its managers are tasked with outperforming.

So when you look at the JPMorgan ETF's recent holdings, you'll see some popular selections. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) are the top three positions out of the 125 stocks the ETF owns, and that makes up 5% of the fund. The ETF has relatively balanced exposure across the market, with no sector having more than 15% of the fund's assets invested in it.

That's a result of the portion of the JPMorgan ETF's approach that involves building a diversified portfolio of low volatility equities. But it's the other part of the fund's mandate that really marked a departure from what other ETFs have historically done.

Stock investing with a twist

Investing in those stocks generates some dividend income, but not nearly as much as the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF wants to produce. To get more, the ETF uses a derivative strategy that mimics the effect of selling call options, producing income in the form of option premiums.

For instance, say that the S&P 500 is trading around 6,800, as it is today. The ETF might make an investment designed to be 100% profitable if the S&P 500 stays below 7,200 between now and a chosen expiration date. If that turns out to be the case, the ETF gets to keep the entire premium it received.

Those option premiums make a big difference to what shareholders receive from the ETF. At the end of 2025, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income had a yield of over 8%. That number fluctuates, as it was around 7% just a month later at the end of January 2026. But it's far, far above the dividend yields of 1% to 2% that you can expect from most major market indexes right now.

What's the catch?

Whenever you hear something that makes it sound as though investors are getting free money, it's smart to dig further. The question to ask is what JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's shareholders are giving up in exchange for that extra income. The next article in this series on the JPMorgan ETF will look to get some definitive answers to that question.

