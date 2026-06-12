Dividend Growth vs. Inflation: What S&P 500 Payout History Reveals for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

S&P 500 dividends have grown faster than inflation since 1999, boosting long-term real income.

Dividend payouts can be cut in recessions, so they’re less predictable than bond interest. PROMO: How dividend growth can outpace inflation but still fall hard in recessions.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Discover how long-term dividend growth has stacked up against inflation, why payouts can swing sharply in recessions, and what that means for income and total-return strategies. Watch the video below to see how dividends may fit into a diversified portfolio.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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