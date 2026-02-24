This Dividend Giant Pfizer Could Turn a Boring Healthcare Allocation Into Serious Income

Key Points

Pfizer is dealing with headwinds right now, but they aren't unusual headwinds in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company is taking aggressive actions to get back on track and recently stated it plans to support its dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the world's largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies. That is an important backdrop for dividend investors to consider as they look at the stock's lofty 6.4% dividend yield. For reference, the average pharma stock has a yield of just 1.7%. There's a reason to buy Pfizer beyond the yield.

Pfizer gets you most of the way to 10%

If you buy Pfizer and collect that 6.4% dividend yield, you are roughly two-thirds of the way toward the 10% return that most investors expect from stocks over time. If you reinvest the dividends, you are effectively buying more shares while the stock is unloved. If the stock bounces back, you'll be leveraged to the upside.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That said, the yield isn't just high on an absolute basis; it's also high relative to other drug stocks. So buying Pfizer as part of your healthcare allocation could help supercharge the income your portfolio generates. The problem, of course, is the risk that the lofty dividend payment can't be supported.

Pfizer is doing the right things

Pfizer's yield is so high because it has important drugs that are going to lose patent protection. That will lead to revenue declines for those drugs. Meanwhile, the company has had notable setbacks in its efforts to develop new drugs, including having to abandon an internally developed GLP-1 weight-loss drug.

These aren't actually unusual events in the pharmaceutical sector. Pfizer has muddled through tough patches like this before. And it is working quickly to address the issues it faces, buying a company with an attractive GLP-1 drug candidate and partnering with another to form a distribution deal. Pfizer isn't just hoping for the best; it is taking the steps needed to ensure better times are ahead.

What about that dividend?

Right now, Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is above 100%. That suggests the dividend comes with some risk, which is true. However, dividends are paid out of cash flow, not earnings, so a payout ratio can rise above 100% for a period without triggering a dividend cut. And Pfizer recently stated that it intends to support the current dividend.

Given Pfizer's long and successful history, it seems reasonable for more aggressive dividend investors to give management the benefit of the doubt. That's true with regard to both the business turnaround and the company's ability to support the dividend until performance improves.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.