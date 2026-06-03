Dividend ETFs vs. Bonds in Retirement: How to Balance Long-Term Income Growth and Short-Term Safety

Key Points

Dividend-focused ETFs can offer growing income and upside, but still carry stock-market drawdown risk.

Retirees may pair dividend ETFs with a 3–5 year cash or bond buffer to protect near-term spending.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirees face a pivotal choice between dividend‑focused stock ETFs and traditional bonds when planning long‑term income. Discover how time horizon, volatility, and inflation shape a balanced approach to retirement cash flow in the video below.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Robert Brokamp, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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