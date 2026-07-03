Dividend ETFs vs. Bond ETFs: Which Is the Better Investment in 2026?

Key Points

Bond ETFs typically pay higher yields.

Dividend ETFs generate higher overall returns.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

When markets are volatile, many investors turn to safer, yet still good, investments. That generally means dividend stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But there are alternatives. While dividend ETFs are my preferred investment for portfolio diversification and balance, others favor bond ETFs as diversifiers.

When it comes to dividend ETFs versus bond ETFs, which are better investments? Let's take a look.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Dividends or bonds?

Dividend ETFs invest in stocks that pay dividends, but not all dividend ETFs are the same. Some are made up of stocks with high dividend yields, like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). This ETF tracks an index of stocks with above-average dividends.

Some dividend ETFs focus more on stability and the consistent payment of dividends, like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG). This ETF tracks an index made of stocks that consistently grow their dividends, regardless of their yields.

The Vanguard ETF has better long-term performance, with an average annualized return of 11% over the past five years and 13% over the past 10 years. But the Schwab ETF has much higher dividend payouts, with a current yield of 3.3%. And with dividends reinvested, it has comparable long-term returns: about 9% over the past five years and 13% over the past 10 years.

Bond ETFs come in many more flavors, investing in the various portions of the bond universe. There are long-, medium-, and short-term bonds, as well as corporate, municipal, federal government, and Treasury bond ETFs. And depending on which one you invest in, you get a different risk-return profile.

Bond ETFs also pay out distributions, typically at a higher rate than dividend ETFs. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND) invests across the spectrum of investment-grade bonds. It has a distribution yield of 4.5% -- considerably higher than the Schwab ETF. But its returns pale in comparison to the dividend ETFs, even on a total return basis.

Why dividend ETFs are better

For a pure diversifier, bond ETFs are preferred because they tend to move in the opposite direction of stocks and have less correlation with the S&P 500. But you are really not going to generate much for returns, maybe mid- to low-single digits in terms of returns, even with distributions reinvested.

While dividend ETFs generally have a higher correlation with the S&P 500, they tend to outperform when the broader market is down. That is because they consist of stocks of large, stable companies that are consumer staples or built to navigate different market cycles.

They are also typically value stocks -- undervalued relative to their earnings -- so they tend to do well when the market is overheated. Plus, their returns get an added boost when dividends are reinvested.

With a wide variety of dividend and bond ETFs, one size does not fit all. But my preference is for a high-yield dividend ETF made up of stocks that consistently raise their dividends. I would prefer that over most bond ETFs.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.